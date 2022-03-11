Azerbaijani gymnasts lead in qualifying tempo exercises at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships

By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli, performing as part of the mixed pair, demonstrated the tempo exercises during a qualifying round of the second day of the competitions of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani gymnasts scored 29.090 points, thus holding the first intermediate place in a qualifying round.

Earlier, Rahimov and Seyidli reached the finals following the balance exercises. They scored 28.760 and ranked first in a qualifying round.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo and combined exercises at the competitions.

During the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, winners of international tournaments Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova as part of the men's pairs, as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.