Finalists determined in first day of Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku

By Trend

Finalists among women's groups (tempo exercise), men's pairs (balance and mixed), women's pairs (tempo and mixed) and men's groups (balance) within the second part of the qualification of the first day of the competitions at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships were determined, Trend reports.

Trios representing Belgium (28.830 points), Portugal (28.410 points), Israel (27.540 points), Australia (27.320 points), the US (27.190 points) and Germany (26.700 points) reached the final of the tempo exercise among women's groups.

Braiden McDougall and Angel Felix (the US, 28.250 points), Vadim Shulyar and Daniyel Dil (Kazakhstan, 27.880 points), Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev (Azerbaijan, 27.520 points), Fabio Beco and Bruno Ramalho (Portugal, 27.520 points), Albrecht Kretzschmar and Tobias Vitera (Germany, 27.110 points), Sharofiddin Makhmudov and Miraziz Azizov (Uzbekistan, 26.550 points) reached the final of the balance exercise among men's pairs.

Braiden McDougall and Angel Felix (the US, 56.330 points), Vadim Shulyar and Daniyel Dil (Kazakhstan, 55.560 points), Fabio Beco and Bruno Ramalho (Portugal, 54.500 points), Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev (Azerbaijan, 54.120 points), Albrecht Kretzschmar and Tobias Vitera (Germany, 54.090 points), Jose Moreno and Juan Daniel Molina (Spain, 51.400 points), Sharofiddin Makhmudov and Miraziz Azizov (Uzbekistan, 50.580 points) became the finalists of the mixed exercise among men's pairs.

Rita Ferreira and Ana Teixeira (Portugal, 27.850 points), Alexandra Rudakova and Damira Talgat (Kazakhstan, 27.330 points), Dorina Bernath and Noemi Stattner (Hungary, 26.250 points), Katherine Borcherding and Cierra McKown (the US, 26.140 points), Amani Egbor and Zoey Nok (the UK, 26.100 points), Alexandra McWhirter and Anna Tran-Dinh (Australia, 25.910 points) reached the final of the tempo exercise among women's pairs.

Rita Ferreira and Ana Teixeira (Portugal, 56.600 points), Alexandra Rudakova and Damira Talgat (Kazakhstan, 54.130 points), Amani Egbor and Zoey Nok (the UK, 53.050 points), Dorina Bernath and Noemi Stattner (Hungary, 52.910 points) Katherine Borcherding and Cierra McKown (the US, 52.540 points), Alexandra McWhirter and Anna Tran-Dinh (Australia, 51.580 points), Kamila Bryskiewicz and Zofia Kaminska (Poland, 49.400 points), Gina de Vivo and Lea Marie Petri (Germany, 47.050 points) became the finalists of the mixed exercise among women's pairs.

Teams representing Belgium (29.190 points), the UK (28.380 points), Israel (28.260 points), Germany (27.010 points), the US (24.350 points) and Uzbekistan (23.920 points) became the finalists of the balance exercise among men's groups.

In the first part of the qualification of the first day of the competitions, the finalists among women's pairs (balance exercise), men's pairs (tempo exercise) and mixed pairs (balance exercise) were determined.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.