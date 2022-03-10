Australian athletes note importance of Acrobatic Gymnastics in their lives

By Trend

Acrobatic Gymnastics is an important part of our life, Australian athletes Alexandra McWhirter and Anna Tran-Dinh, participating in the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, told Trend.

"The podium training before the competition went well, we were able to correct our errors, and check the program again. This evoked much confidence, although we were still a little worried before today's first performance. The World Championships in Baku are held at a high level. The local Organizing Committee took care of all the details, including the accommodation of athletes, transport, and, of course, the conditions created for us in the National Gymnastics Arena," they stated.

Australian athletes noted that they got great pleasure from participating in the World Championships in Baku.

"We experience a variety of feelings, while coming out on the carpet. Gymnastics is very important to us, because it takes up a large part of our lives," they added.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship.



