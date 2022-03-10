Finalists of first part of qualification round at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships announced

By Trend

The finalists among women's pairs following the balance exercises, as well as among men's pairs following the tempo exercises, were named during the first part of the qualification round of the first day of the competitions of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

Among men's pairs Braiden Mcdougall and Angel Felix (US, 28.080 points), Vadim Shulyar and Daniyel Dil (Kazakhstan, 27.680 points), Albrecht Kretzschmar and Tobias Vitera (Germany, 26.980 points), Fabio Beco and Bruno Ramalho (Portugal, 26.980 points), Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev (Azerbaijan, 26.600 points), Jose Moreno and Juan Daniel Molina (Spain, 25.560 points) reached the finals following the tempo exercises.

Among women's pairs Rita Ferreira and Ana Teixeira (Portugal, 28.750 points), Amani Egbor and Zoey Nok (UK, 26.950 points), Alexandra Rudakova and Damira Talgat (Kazakhstan, 26.800 points), Dorina Bernath and Noemi Stattner (Hungary, 26.660 points), Katherine Borcherding and Cierra McKown (US, 26.400 points), Kamila Bryskiewicz and Zofia Kaminska (Poland, 25.890 points) reached the finals following the balance exercises.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo and combined exercises at the competitions.

During the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, winners of international tournaments Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova as part of the men's pairs, as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.