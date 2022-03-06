Baku names winners of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions among mixed pairs

By Trend

Israeli gymnasts Roni Ravid and Yuval Sasson, who performed as part of a mixed pair in the 12-18 age category, ranked first at the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports.

The Israeli gymnasts scored 27.450.

The mixed pair from Russia - Riana Latypova and Vitalii Pleshkov (27.340 points) ranked second while gymnasts from Kazakhstan - Lolita and Mark Dub (26.750 points) ranked third.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, who performed as part of the mixed pair, ranked seventh in the finals scoring 26.400.

The gymnasts demonstrated the combined exercises in the finals.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.