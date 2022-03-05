Canadian athletes shares impressions of participating in Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Performing at the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, and visiting Baku for such a significant international event are an incentive for the future and a great experience for all participants, Canadian athletes Christian Diana and Emerson Wong, taking part in the Competition in men’s pairs, told Trend.

"Today we presented the second exercise, it turned out well. The result made us happy. The competitions are very interesting, the organizers have made a good schedule, everything is clear. Great conditions have been created in the National Gymnastics Arena, everything pleases us. Many athletes from various countries participate in the competitions. Unfortunately, we had no opportunity to communicate closely with representatives of other teams, but all the guys were friendly and positive, which caused positive emotions. We also have a very pleasant atmosphere in the team, everyone is set for a good result, we support each other," the athletes noted.

The gymnasts also stressed they had not yet seen all the sights of the capital of Azerbaijan, but they really wished to take a walk around the city.

"We are in Baku for the first time, but we have not yet had the opportunity to make a big tour of the city. Baku attracts with its architecture reflected on modern and ancient buildings. We are also interested in getting to know and studying different cultures and traditions," they added.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age categories are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by the men's pair consisting of Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, the women's pair – Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade, the mixed pair – Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, the women's group – Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva at competitions in the 12-18 age categories.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group comprised of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age categories.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.