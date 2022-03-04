Day 2: Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions kicks off

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Second day of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions starts at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Around 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions.

The second qualifying round is being held today for gymnasts in the 12-18 age category.

The tempo exercises are being demonstrated by men's and women's pairs, while mixed pairs and a women's group are competing in balance exercises.

The qualification rounds in the 13-19 age category will also be held today.

The balance exercises will be performed by men's pairs and groups while tempo exercises will be performed by a mixed pair.

Following the gymnasts' performances in two qualifying rounds, the finalists in each program will be named today.

Meanwhile, the finalists among the men's groups were named during the first qualifying round.

Four groups from Israel (54.280 points), Russia (second team, 54.200 points), Portugal (52.240 points) and the UK (50.350 points) reached the finals.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions will last until March 6.

Azerbaijan is represented by the men's pair consisting of Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade (women's pair), Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin (mixed pair), Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva (women's group) in the 12-18 age category.

The country is also represented by the women's group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age category.

Notably, national gymnasts Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin (mixed pair) demonstrated the tempo exercises, scoring 27,000 points. The gymnasts took the third intermediate place on March 3.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine regime rules and without spectators.