More entertainments await F1 race fans in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Baku City Circuit (BCC) gets ready to host various entertainments for race fans. However, no concerts will be held this year in order to ensure the safety of spectators against the backdrop of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on June 10-12. Tickets for the 2022 Grand Prix will go on sale on February 22.

The cost of tickets for local fans varies from 90 manat ($52.9) to 160 manat or $94.1 (standing places, one day), from 280 manat ($164.7) to 970 manat or $570.5 (seats in the stands, three days) and from 190 manat ($111.7) to 690 manat or $405.8 (for children under 16 years old, three days), Trend reported.

Besides, this year, as before, it’s planned to sell tickets for the Paddock Club and special corporate seats.

Meanwhile, purchased tickets for the 2020 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix are still considered valid for the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Notably, the 2021 F1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan was held in Baku for the fifth time on June 4-6.

Sergio Perez from Red Bull Racing won the Grand Prix, while Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Pierre Gasly (Scuderia AlphaTauri) ranked second and third respectively.

The race was held without spectators and concert programmes amid the coronavirus pandemic. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.