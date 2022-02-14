National gymnast wins silver at FIG Trampoline World Cup

By Azernews

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova has won a silver medal at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup.

The gymnast scored 52.780 points in the individual program among women in Baku.

Speaking about her victory, the head coach of the Azerbaijani trampoline team Vladimir Shulikin said that the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is the first competition.

"For a long time there were no medals gained in the adult age category, and this psychologically put pressure on Seljan. Now, I think, it will be easier to work psychologically. In connection with the new rules in trampoline gymnastics, a great responsibility lies with the coach. It is necessary to closely monitor the estimates of opponents. So, today Seljan, according to the draw of the final, was the last to perform, and already knowing the scores of other gymnasts, we could decide which combination to perform," he added.

Now Seljan Mahsudova focuses on the European Championship in Italy and the World Championship in Bulgaria. She will also try to score license points for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries took part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022.

The competitions were held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The competitions were held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.

Meanwhile, Russian gymnast Irina Kundius (53.900 points) grabbed gold while Italian gymnast Giorgia Giampieri (51.820 points) won bronze.

In the synchronized jumping program among women, the first place was taken by Sena Elchin Karakash and Sila Karakush (Turkey), Thea Lillierut and Lina Sjoberg (Sweden) took the second place, Mary Golota and Alexandra Bonartseva (Russia) took the third place.

In the synchronized jumping program among men, Andrey Buylov and Ivan Litvinovich (Belarus) won the gold medal, Danila Kasimov and Kirill Kozlov (Russia) won the silver, Diogo Abreu and Pedro Ferreira (Portugal) won the bronze.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

In 2021, National Gymnastics Arena hosted the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group.

Over 600 gymnasts from 32 countries competed in trampoline, tumbling and double mini-trampoline in various age categories.

Some 15 gymnasts, including Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Mehdi Aliyev, Magsud Mahsudov, Nijat Mirzayev, Ali Niftaliyev, Alexey Karatashov, Elnur Mammadov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Bilal Gurbanov, Adil Hajizade,Tofig Aliyev Sema Jafarova, Shafiqa Humbatova and Seljan Mahsudova represented Azerbaijan at the four-day competition.

Azerbaijani gymnast Magsud Magsudov won a gold medal in the individual trampoline program for men in the age category of 13-14 years old.