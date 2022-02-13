Best moments of first day of Trampoline World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)

By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosted the first day of Trampoline World Cup competitions, Trend reports.

Competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The competitions will be held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is represented by Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries are taking part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in 2022.

Following the results of the two-day competitions, the winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the winner.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.

Trend presents photos of the best moments of the first day of the competition.