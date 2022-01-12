National MMA fighter signs contract with US company

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Tofig Musayev has signed a contract with Bellator MMA, known as the world's second largest MMA company.

The 32-year-old Tofig Musaev is the winner of the World Wushu Championship (Sanda), MMA World and European Championships.

He is multiple champion of Eurasia, winner of the Rizin-2019 Grand Prix. The MMA fighter has 18 victories and 4 losses.

Bellator MMA is an American mixed martial arts promotion founded in 2008 and based in Santa Monica, California owned and operated as a subsidiary of ViacomCBS. It is one of the largest combat sport promotions in the world and the second largest in the United States.

Bellator's first event was held in 2009, and the promotion has since held over 200 "numbered" events as of December 2019. The promotion features notable talents such as Vadim Nemkov, Kyoji Horiguchi, Yoel Romero, Yaroslav Amosov, Anthony Johnson, Patrício Pitbull, A. J. McKee, Michael Page, Douglas Lima, etc.