By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

ISSF World Cup will take place in Baku on from May 29 to June 6.

The shooting tournament was canceled last year amid coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, Azerbaijan Shooting Fedeartion (ASF) informed the ISSF that taking into account the surge in the growth of the number of people infected in the country, the Cabinet of Ministers considered it inappropriate and unsafe to organise ISSF World Cup in Baku from June 21 to July 2, 2021.

The ISSF World Cup was introduced by the International Shooting Sport Federation in 1986 to provide a homogeneous system for qualification to the Olympic shooting competitions.

It still is carried out in the Olympic shooting events, with four competitions per year in each event.

The World Cup Final in rifle and pistol is often, but not always, held in Munich as the ISSF shooting season ending competition.