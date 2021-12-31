Azerbaijan's remarkable sports achievements in 2021

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has been recognized worldwide for setting a perfect example in hosting international sports events and having all the opportunities to do so. This is a result of the socio-political stability and high-level infrastructure in the country. By holding such events Azerbaijan takes up an initiative to promote the country on a global scale.

Throughout 2021 Azerbaijan has hosted a number of significant international competitions in the field of sports and its athletes achieved numerous successes in global competitions.

Baku hosted the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup qualifying round for the Tokyo Olympic Games was held at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 7-9.

The sixth Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1 World Championship was held in Baku on June 4-6. Four matches (three groups and one 1/4 final match) of the European Football Championship were held at the Olympic Stadium in Baku. The capital hosted the quarterfinals of Wales-Switzerland on June 12, Turkey-Wales on June 16, Switzerland-Turkey on June 20, and the Czech Republic and Denmark on July 3.

At the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, which started in July this year, the national team of Azerbaijan won a total of seven medals, including three silver and four bronze.

The performance of members of the National Paralympics team at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics Games was even more successful. The Azerbaijani team ranked tenth in the overall standings, with 19 medals - 14 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze.

Azerbaijan's national team won 15 gold, 16 silver, and 29 bronze medals at the 1st CIS Games in Kazan, Russia on September 4-11.

Farid Gayibov was appointed as youth and sports minister under President Ilham Aliyev's decree on September 7.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva got acquainted with the conditions created in the new training building of the National Gymnastics Arena on October 22.

The "Big Helmet" judo tournament took place in Baku on November 5-7. About 200 judokas from 29 countries took part in the three-day competition.

The World Trampoline Gymnastics Championship started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on November 18-21. Some 266 gymnasts from 33 countries competed for 51 medals.

On December 13, Ilham Aliyev received members of the Karabakh football club, which has reached the playoffs in the UEFA Conference League.

At the meeting of the VIII Report-Election General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) on 16 December, Ilham Aliyev was re-elected as president of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that international sports competitions are not only concrete events but also political and economic projects. Such competitions create perfect opportunities for the development of sports tourism. This is an important condition for dynamic development in any country.

Azerbaijan's reputation as an athletic country is emerging, and interest in sports is growing among all segments of society, including children and adolescents. It also plays an essential role in the physical and spiritual development of society as a whole.