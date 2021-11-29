FIG Trampoline World Age Group Competitions wrap in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions have ended in Baku.

Over 600 gymnasts from 32 countries competed in trampoline, tumbling and double mini-trampoline in various age categories.

Some 15 gymnasts, including Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Mehdi Aliyev, Magsud Mahsudov, Nijat Mirzayev, Ali Niftaliyev, Alexey Karatashov, Elnur Mammadov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Bilal Gurbanov, Adil Hajizade,Tofig Aliyev Sema Jafarova, Shafiqa Humbatova and Seljan Mahsudova represented Azerbaijan at the four-day competition.

Azerbaijani gymnast Magsud Magsudov won a gold medal in the individual trampoline program for men in the age category of 13-14 years old.

The gymnast dedicated his victory to the blessed memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Magsud Magsudov also expressed gratitude to the family, adding that his relatives always support and help him.

"I am pleased with the result and happy with the medal won. We were able to achieve our goal, this is a very good result. While performing, I wanted to demonstrate my skills, to do everything without mistakes. This is already my second gold medal at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions. I hope to continue in the future in the same spirit," he added.

Meanwhile, Russian gymnast Daria Morozova won a gold medal in the women's individual trampoline jumping (11-12 age group). Another Russian gymnast Arina Sharifullina won silver, while Magdalena Kiseva (Bulgaria) ranked third.

In men's individual trampoline, Kuga Kamiyama (Japan) won the first place, the second place went to Bazhen Silin (Belarus), while Yelizar Gutsev (Belarus) took the third place.

In women's tumbling (13-14 age category), Alexandra Lyamina (Russia) won gold, Adelina Minazova (Russia) took silver medal, while Alicia Field (UK) grabbed bronze.

In men's tumbling program, Bailey Forbes (UK) took first place, Xavier Harper (USA) ranked second, and Matvei Belov (Belarus) took third place.

In women's double mini trampoline (15-16 age group), Jocelyn Bain (USA) ranked first, Rosalie Thongphay (USA) ranked second, while Jacqueline Kent (USA) won third place.

In men's double mini trampoline, Brent Declercq (Belgium) took first place, Marshall Frost (UK) placed second, while Omo Aikeremiokha (UK) ranked third.

In women's synchronized trampoline jumping (17-21 age category), Serafima Kotova and Veronika Shmelova (Russia) won gold medals, Sofia Landberg and Smilla Jensen (Denmark) won silver, while Luka Christine Frey and Gabriela Ster (Germany) grabbed bronze medal.

In men's synchronized trampoline jumping, Roman Barkov and Igor Grachev (Kazakhstan) climbed onto the highest step of the podim, Alexis Shevalier and Florestan Riu (France) took second place, while Nikita Fomchenko and Sebastian Stankevich (Belarus) ranked third.

The competitions were held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.