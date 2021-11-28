Awarding ceremony third day held as part of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku

By Trend

The ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the third day of the 28th World Age Group Competitions in trampoline jumping, double mini-trampoline and tumbling was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Nov.27.

?n the program of individual trampoline jumping for women in the age category 17-21 years Mary Golota (Russia) climbed to the first step of the podium, Alexandra Bonartseva (Russia) took the second place, Yuka Misawa (Japan) took the third place.

?n the program of individual trampoline jumping for men in the age category 17-21 years Kirill Kozlov (Russia) won a gold medal, Shunt Iseki (Japan) won silver, Sebastian Stankevich (Belarus) won a bronze medal.

?n the program of jumping on in tumbling for women the age category 11-12 years old the first place was taken by Varvara Dorokhova (Russia), the second place was taken by Liya Valieva (Russia), the third place was taken by Esme Van Den Steen (Belgium).

In the men's tumbling program in the age group 11-12, Islam Kabdollov (Kazakhstan) won gold, Alexei Romanov (Russia) won a silver medal, Nikolai Volkov (Russia) won bronze.

In the women's program in jumping on a double mini-trampoline in the age category of 13-14 years old, Yulia Korotkova (Russia) took the first place, Lea Edelman (USA) climbed to the second step of the podium, Sofia Alyaeva (Russia) took the third place.

In the men's program in jumping on a double mini-trampoline in the age category of 13-14 years old, the gold medal went to Lev Busarev (Russia), silver medal went to Kaia Lawson (USA), and the bronze medal went to Mick Miner (USA).

In the women's synchronized jumping program in the 15-16 age group, Natalia Blokhina and Anzhelika Alysheva (Russia) took the first place, Maria Sergeeva and Violetta Bardilovskaya (Belarus) took the second place, Maya Möller and Aurelia Eisloffel (Germany) are in third place.

In the men's synchronized jumping program in the age category 15-16 years old "gold" was won by Maxim Osipenko and Mikhail Shchur (Belarus), silver medals went to Maxim Anisimov and Dmitry Nartov (Russia), bronze was won by Kanato Tsuzuku and Taiga Akaishi (Japan).

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17 years-21 years old. The gymnasts will take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline. Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. According to the rules, one participant can perform in different programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Mahsudova (age category 17-21), Magsud Mahsudov (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehdi Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzayev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizada (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Aleksey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.