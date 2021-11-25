Azerbaijani gymnast reaches finals of FIG World Age Group Competitions in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling

By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Magsud Magsudov with a score of 99.880 points reached the finals of the 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions among age groups in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling in Baku in the program of individual trampoline jumping for men in the age category 13-14 years, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

According to the information, Haruto Murakami (Japan), Max Middleton (UK), Vitaly Chivyaga (Russia), Maxim Osipenko (Belarus), Ildan Makhiyanov (Russia), Lev Busarev (Russia), Alexis Regulus (France) also reached the final.

Other Azerbaijani gymnasts who performed in this age category did not make it to the final - Nijat Mirzoyev took 15th place with a score of 93.015 points, Mekhti Aliyev - 29th place (88.265 points), Ali Niftaliyev - 30th place (86.390 points).

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17 years-21 years old. They take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Magsudova, Magsud Magsudov, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Mekhti Aliyev, Nijat Mirzoyev, Ali Niftaliyev, Shafiga Humbatova, Jafarova Sama; tumbling program - Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, Bilal Gurbanov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Alexey Karatashov and Elnur Mamedov.

It is noted that in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules, the competitions are held without spectators.