Baku holds award ceremony of winners in tumbling, double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships

By Trend

The award ceremony of the winners and prize-winners of the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Nov. 19, Trend reports.

Among the women’s teams, the French team ranked first in tumbling, the Belgian team ranked second while the UK’s team ranked third.

Among the men’s teams, the Russian team grabbed gold in double mini-trampoline, the Portuguese team – silver while the Spanish team - bronze.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.