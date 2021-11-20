AGF organizes 35th FIG World Championships at highest level - FIG Technical Committee

By Trend

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has organized the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships at the highest level, Miguel Vicente, Vice President of the Trampoline Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), told Trend on Nov. 19.

“We are very pleased to be here,” Vicente said. “Azerbaijan has organized the World Championships at a very high level, so we have opportunities to develop this gymnastic discipline. It is very important for our kind of sports to hold annual competitions.”

“We are very grateful to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the excellent hosting of the World Championships,” vice president added. “Azerbaijan organizes numerous gymnastics competitions, so we feel at home here.”

Vicente stressed that the schedule of the World Championships is broad, as it includes performances of gymnasts in various programs.

“Titled athletes, namely, world and Olympic champions are participating in the competitions,” vice president said.