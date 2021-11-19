Star ambassadors of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku highly appreciate its organization level

By Trend

Star ambassadors of the 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku - three-time Olympic medalist, world champion in trampoline jumping Karen Cockburn (Canada) and winner of the World and European Championships in trampoline jumping David Martin (France) have highly appreciated the organization level of the competition, told Trend.

“There is a wonderful hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, where all conditions for training and competitions have been created. The World Championship is going on interestingly, we watch the performance of famous, titled gymnasts, as well as meet new athletes,” Cockburn said. “We are happy to be at the World Championship in Baku. We are proud to be the star ambassadors of such a significant sporting event. I wish all the participants successful performances.”

“I’m rooting for the representatives of Canada since it's my homeland. At the same time, I should note that athletes participating in this championship are strong, and all of them are decent competitors,” she added.

"The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has excellently organized the competitions. Excellent and a wonderful competition hall with good gymnastic equipment conditions have been created for the athletes. There is a wonderful atmosphere in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, and we are glad to be here and to be a part of this championship," Martin said.

He also noted that the rules in trampoline gymnastics will change from next year, adding that the combinations of exercises for athletes will be complicated.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.