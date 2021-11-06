Azerbaijani boxer becomes world champion

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez has won the World Championship in Belgrade (Serbia)

Dominguez, who performed in the 86 kg weight category, defeat Brazilian Keno Machado in the World Championship final.

He received a special champion belt and a $100,000 prize from the organizers.

Earlier, Alfonso Dominguez (86 kg) grabbed bronze medal after defeating Sharabutdin Atayev (Russia).

The national team is represented by nine boxers at the World Championship. The AIBA World Boxing Championships will run until on November 6.

Boxing came to Azerbaijan early last century, with the influx of workers, engineers and experts from Russia and Europe to work in the oil industry. By 1924, the union of boxers founded the first boxing federation and meetings of amateur boxers were underway in Baku.

The national boxers win many prestigious awards and always raise the national flag in the international tournaments.

In 2000, at the Sydney Olympic Games boxer Vugar Alakbarov defeated a series of strong, more experienced opponents, and won a bronze medal, Azerbaijan’s first Olympic medal in boxing.

2003 was another memorable year, as Agasi Mammadov wrote his name into the annals of the country’s boxing history. He became the first Azerbaijani to be awarded the title of world champion.

Today, the younger generation continues the successes gained by the sportsmen in recent years and upholds the sporting honor of the country at the Olympic Games.



