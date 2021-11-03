We will definitely see new names at World Championships and World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku - Farid Gayibov

By Trend

"Dear Gymnastics family!

Last month started with another opportunity for us to gather and communicate, during the meeting that was held with the representatives of European Gymnastics’ member Federations in Frankfurt (GER) on 5th October.

With each meeting organised within our European Gymnastics family, we realise its value in productive discussions and unified decision making. I am very pleased that we actively communicate our ideas, and we continue to understand each other well.

The main topic of the October meeting was the preparation for the 83rd Congress of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to be held in Antalya (TUR) from 5 to 7 November. We analysed the profiles and experiences of our candidates in order to draw strategic conclusions. The future of Gymnastics rests significantly on the results of the elections, defining the FIG Authorities: Executive Committee (EC), Council, Technical Committees (TC) in all gymnastics disciplines. We do understand the importance of the forthcoming elections, and this was the main reason that 33 Federations of the 50 European Gymnastics members arrived in Frankfurt for this meeting at their own expense. I am very grateful to the Authorities of the participating National Federations who delegated their representatives to take part in this important meeting, even though it was not planned in the beginning of the year. Devotion to Gymnastics and the will to further its progression are the powers uniting us to deliberate, discuss and make steps towards the future.

Meanwhile, athletes representing Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics already made their step towards defining the leaders of the future. Given the harsh conditions and restrictions imposed by the pandemic, Kitakyushu (JPN) managed to host the Artistic & Rhythmic World Championships on October 18-24 & October 27-31 respectively. I would like to congratulate all the athletes and delegations for their participation and patience during these uncertain times. I also express my gratitude to the Japan Gymnastics Federation and its Local Organising Committee for hosting the competitions. I was pleased to see new stars among the medallists. It is now our job to support our up-and-coming stars to ensure a safe environment for our athletes and to guarantee further global development of our sport.

The way for the youth is paved. We will definitely see new names at the World Championships and World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics to be held in Baku next month (November 18-21 / November 25-28).

Bearing in mind the overall well-being of our young athletes, we set out for Antalya to take part in the FIG Electoral Congress.

I hope every decision and choice made there, would be of benefit for our gymnasts. The new or re-elected members of the FIG EC and TCs will make transparent and right decisions having a positive impact on competition formats, educational projects for coaches and judges, safeguarding programmes and the overall development and progress of Gymnastics.

All of us are aware of the problems and difficulties we have. By making reforms we can achieve good governance resulting in elimination of our main problems.

To achieve all this, we need to make the right choice at the right place.

The destination is Antalya and the choice is yours!" he said.