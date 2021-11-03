Azerbaijani boxers reach semifinals of World Championship

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani boxers have reached the semifinals of the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Serbia.

In the quarterfinals, Alfonso Dominguez (86 kg) defeated Sharabutdin Atayev (Russia) and won bronze medal. Dominguez's rival in the semifinals will be a Cuban Ruiz Cordoba.

Another national boxers Mohammad Abdullayev (92kg+) and Sarkhan Aliyev (71kg) also secured at least a bronze medal by reaching the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Mohammad Abdullayev will fight against Davit Chaloyan (Armenia), while Sarkhan Aliyev will face Yuri Zakhariev (Ukraine)

Semifinals of the World Boxing Championships will take place on November 4.

The national team is represented by nine boxers at the World Championship. The AIBA World Boxing Championships will run until on November 6.