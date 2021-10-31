National team shows its best in Japan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have reached the final of the 38th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan.

In group exercises, the team is represented by Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade and Darya Sorokina.

The national team also reached the final with the exercise with five balls. The team took 6th place in the ranking scoring 39.600 points.

The national gymnast has won a right to perform in the final of exercise with three hoops and two pairs of clubs, scoring 38,000 points.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani team scored 77.600 points in the all-around, thus ranking sixth.

Team finals in some group exercises will take place on October 31.

The 38th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan will last until October 31.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.