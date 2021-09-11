National judo team wins silver at First CIS Games 2021

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani national judo team has won silver at First CIS Games 2021.

In the quarterfinals, the national judokas defeated the Kyrgyz team with a score of 5:1. In the semifinals, they left no chances to judokas from Kazakhstan (5:3).

Having lost in the finals to the team of Uzbekistan with a score of 3:5, the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition, taking second place.

The national team is represented at the Games in 13 types of sports, including badminton (eight athletes), boxing (nine), basketball (four), judo (16), futsal (13), table tennis (8), bench and bullet shooting (3), karate (20), wrestling (4), women's wrestling (6), kurash (5), sambo (7), freestyle wrestling (10), Greco-Roman wrestling (9), muay thai (6).

The First Games of the Commonwealth of the Independent States (CIS) kicks off in Kazan, bringing together nearly 1,600 athletes.

The Games comprises 16 sports with a total of 182 sets of awards. Over 400 judges and referees, as well as over 1,000 volunteers, are involved in the competition.

The idea of staging the CIS Games was put forward by the Russian Federation. The proposal was supported during the meeting of the Council of CIS State Leaders in Dushanbe on September 28, 2018.

The Games are held to strengthen the traditionally established friendly ties between peoples and to implement in practice the CIS collaboration agreement in the field of physical culture and sport.

The Games objectives include enhancing sports prowess and gaining experience by the athletes participating in the international competitions; developing positive physical and moral qualities in young people, cultivation of patriotism, will to achieve goals, respect for history and folk traditions; preserving CIS national sports as a historical legacy, their popularization and development at the international level; contributing to the promotion of a healthy lifestyle; expanding and strengthening sports ties in the CIS region.