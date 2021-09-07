National paralympians come back after Tokyo Olympics [UPDATE]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani paralympians have come back from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics.

Raman Salei, Vali Israfilov and Orkhan Aslanov were greeted by employees of the National Paralympic Committee, Baku Youth and Sports Department as well as their family members.

They also shared their impressions of the competition with the media.

The next group of team members returned back on September 7. They shared their impressions of the Paralympics and competitions with journalists.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani paralympians have won 14 gold medals and 19 medals overall, beating their previous best of 4 golds and 12 medals in London 2012 and overall medal of 9 gold.

Raman Salei, Vugar Shirinli, Sevda Valieva, Khanum Huseynova, Huseyn Rahimli, Shahana Hajiyeva, Hamid Heydari, Elvin Astanov, Dursadaf Karimova, Vali Israfilov, Lamia Valiyeva and Orkhan Aslanov enriched the country's medal haul with gold medals.

Lamiya Valiyeva won silver, while bronze medals came from Parvin Mammadov, Namig Abasli, Ilham Zakiyev and Said Najafzade.

Moreover, Azerbaijani paralympians have beat a number of records.

Swimmer Raman Salei won gold medals in 3 categories (S12 100 meters backstroke, S12 100 meters freestyle, S12 100 meters butterfly). He became the first three-time Paralympic champion in the history of Azerbaijan.

Hamid Heidari (F57) set a world record in the javelin throw with a result of 51.42 m.

The athlete Elvin Astanov (F53 - shot put) broke the world record with a score of 8.77 meters.

Vali Israfilov (S12 - 100m breaststroke) set a Paralympic record with a score of 1: 04.86.

The athlete Lamia Valiyeva (T13) broke the Paralympic record - 55 seconds on the 400-meter race.

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games was held in Tokyo, Japan between 24 August and 5 September 2021.

The 2020 Games featured competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and madison cycling, as well as further mixed events.

Under new IOC policies, which allow the host organizing committee to add new sports to the Olympic program to augment the permanent core events, these Games also saw karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding make their Olympic debuts, as well as the return of baseball and softball for the first time since 2008.



