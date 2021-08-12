Paralympic Committee holds meeting with swimming team

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee has hosted a meeting with national swimming team ahead of the Summer Paralympics.

During the meeting, President of the National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov congratulated the athletes who won licenses for the Paralympics.

Rahimov said that despite the restrictions on the pandemic, the Azerbaijani athletes have successfully trained for Tokyo 2020. They have participated in local and international training camps and tournaments.

In conclusion, Ilgar Rahimov expressed his confidence that the paralympic athletes will return from Japan with high results.

The head coach of national Paralympic swimming team Alaverdi Julfayev informed Ilgar Rahimov about the preparations for Tokyo 2020. Julfayev stressed that the team will successfully participate in Tokyo and return home with medals.

The team left for Japan on August 10 and will continue its training camp in shika town. The athelets will arrive to Athletes' Village in Tokyo on August 19.

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games will be held from August 24 to September 5.

The 2020 Summer Paralympics are an upcoming major international multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities governed by the International Paralympic Committee.

Formerly scheduled to take place in 2020, the Summer Paralympics was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

This year marks the second time Tokyo has hosted the Paralympics, as they were first hosted there in 1964 alongside the 1964 Summer Olympics.

These Games will see the introduction of badminton and taekwondo to the Paralympic programme, replacing sailing and 7-a-side football.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani athletes have won seven medals at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Karate fighters Rafael Aghayev (75 kg), Irina Zaretska (+61 kg) and freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev (65 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver medals.

The bronze medals came from judoka Irina Kindzerska (+78 kg), boxer Alfonso Domínguez (81 kg), Greco-Roman wrester Rafig Huseynov (77 kg) and wrestler Maria Stadnik (50 kg).

US team won the overall medal standings with 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals. Chinese team became second, while Japan ranked third.

Some 44 athletes represented Azerbaijan at the Summer Olympics held from July 23 to August 8.

Nine judokas, seven wrestlers, five athletes in rhythmic gymnastics group performances, one athlete in individual all-around competitions, five boxers, three karate fighters, two athletes, two swimmers, two taekwondo fighters, two athletes in artistic gymnastics, one sport shooter, one road cycler, one fencer, one badminton player, one triathlete and one trap shooter competed for the victory in Japan.

National judoka Rustam Orujov and taekwondo fighter Farida Azizova became standard-bearers for Azerbaijan.

They were accompanied by a delegation of 24 people, along with the chief de-mission of the national team and the sports manager of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Farid Mansurov.

The 2020 Games featured competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and madison cycling, as well as further mixed events.

Karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding were added to the Olympic Games program.

Dropped from the Olympics after the 2008 Beijing Games baseball and softball returned to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.