EURO 2020:Baku to host Denmark-Czech Republic match

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku will host the fourth match within UEFA EURO 2020 football on July 3.

The match between Denmark and Czech Republic will start at 20:00 (GMT+4) at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

EURO 2020 is being held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Three Group A games were held in Baku within EURO 2020.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

EURO 2020 is being held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Four Group A games will be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

The first match of the group was held in Baku on June 12 between Switzerland and Wales (1:1), while Italy beat Turkey (3:0). Wales-Turkey match (2: 0) was held on June 16.

The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, commonly referred to as 2020 UEFA European Championship, UEFA Euro 2020, or simply Euro 2020, is the 16th UEFA European Championship, the quadrennial international men's football championship of Europe organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The tournament, being held in 11 cities in 11 UEFA countries, was originally scheduled from June 12 to July 12, 2020, but was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for 11 June to 11 July 2021. It retains the name "UEFA Euro 2020".



