By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Head of European Gymnastics Farid Gayibov has been nominated for the presidency of the International Gymnastics Federation presidency (FIG).

Notably, Farid Gayibov was elected at the 27th UEG Congress in 2017, replacing Georges Guelzec as president in 2018. Since 2013, he has been a member of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NOC).

Gayibov was a delegate of the UEG and FIG Congresses; member of the delegation for the Olympic Games (Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016); head of the Azerbaijani official delegations in different gymnastics disciplines during the European and World Championships; President of the Appeal Jury at different European Championships in gymnastics disciplines (as assigned) from 2014 to 2018.

He has been elected as the President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) at its 27th portback election of Congress, held in Croatia. Since 2018, he has been acting as the UEG President (renamed into European Gymnastics since April 1, 2020) and is automatically a member of the FIG Executive Committee.

Along with Gayibov, Morinari Watanabe, current FIG Presiden, is also running for the position.

The elections will take place on November 6 as part of the 83rd Congress in Antalya, Turkey.

The new president-elect will lead FIG for three years from January 1, 2022.

Founded in 1881, the International Gymnastics Federation is the governing body of competitive gymnastics. Originally called the European Federation of Gymnastics, it had three member countries—Belgium, France and the Netherlands—until 1921, when non-European countries were admitted and it received its current name.

The federation sets the rules, known as the Code of Points, that regulate how gymnasts' performances are evaluated. Seven gymnastics disciplines are governed by the FIG: artistic gymnastics, further classified as men's artistic gymnastics (MAG) and women's artistic gymnastics (WAG); rhythmic gymnastics (RG); aerobic gymnastics (AER); acrobatic gymnastics (ACRO); trampolining (TRA); Double mini trampoline (DMT), tumbling (TUM) and parkour.

Additionally, the federation is responsible for determining gymnasts' age eligibility to participate in the Olympics.