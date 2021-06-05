Another crash takes place at F-1 Qualifying Session of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Trend

Another crash took place at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku during the Qualifying Session, Trend reports.

So, Antonio Giovanazzi, pilot of the Alfa Romeo team, lost control of his car, as a result of which the car crashed into the circuit’s enclosure.

The pilot immediately left the damaged car, which was removed from the circuit.

Earlier, during the Qualifying Session, Lance Stroll, pilot of the Aston Martin Cognizant team, had lost control of his car, as a result of which the car crashed into the circuit’s enclosure.

The session began at 16:00 (GMT +4) and finished until 17:00. Following its results, the positions of the pilots at the start of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the final day will be determined.

The Grand Prix of Azerbaijan Formula 1 started on June 4 and will last until June 6.