It is great happiness for us to come to Azerbaijan for World Championship - gymnasts from Brazil

By Trend

It is a great happiness and joy for us to come to Azerbaijan for the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship. We enjoy every moment of the competition, Brazilian athletes Lucas Barbosa and Tamirez Silva told Trend on Friday.

"It is a great feeling to participate in such large-scale competitions. We try to share our joy with all fans of aerobic gymnastics," said Barbosa.

"All organizational issues have been taken into account in Baku, wonderful conditions have been created for athletes, we are not left unattended for a second. It is comfortable and convenient in the National Gymnastics Arena," Tamirez Silva emphasized.

The athletes added that they had come to Baku for the first time, but they hope to visit the capital of Azerbaijan more than once.

Referring to rivals at the World Championships, Lucas Barbosa noted that all gymnasts deserve to become winners.

"All rivals are worthy. We communicate warmly and kindly, support each other. But sport, there is sport, and of course, going out on the carpet between us there is a competitive moment," he said.

The 16th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship is being held on May 27-29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. It is attended by 166 athletes from 22 countries.

During the three-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the individual program for women and men, in mixed pairs, trios, groups, as well as in the aero dance and aostep programs. According to the rules, one participant will be able to perform in a maximum of three of these programs.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.