Second day of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships starts in Baku

By Trend

The second day of the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 28, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The qualifying competitions will be held in the individual program among men, among mixed pairs, groups, as well as in the 'Aero Dance' program during the second day of the World Championships.

The finals will be held in the second half of the day. The winners of the World Championships in the individual program among women, trios and in 'Aero Step' program will be named. The winners in the team competition will be also named.

One of the most large-scale competitions which has been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021 is the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships. This event, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time will last till May 29. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

At the Championships which will last three days, gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanym Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Nurjan Jabbarly, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov and Madina Mustafayeva.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.