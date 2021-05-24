Azerbaijani gymnasts win 11 medals at international online tournament

By Trend

Members of the Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team took part in an online tournament organized by the Bulgarian Gymnastics Federation, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Arzu Jalilova, Narmin Samedova, Alina Mammadova and Kamilla Seidzadeh represented Azerbaijan at the third rhythmic gymnastics tournament Prize of Julieta Shishmanova.

Azerbaijani graces won 11 medals at this tournament.

So, Arzu Jalilova, who is performing in the adult age category, became the second in the exercise with the ball, hoop and clubs, and also took the third place in the all-around.

Narmina Samedova became the third in the ribbon program, and in the hoop exercise she took fourth place.

Kamilla Seidzadeh, who is performing among juniors, took the first place in the exercise with the ball, the second position in the exercise with the ribbon, and also became the third in the all-around.

Alina Mamedova, performing among juniors, became the second in the all-around, in exercises with a hoop and with clubs.