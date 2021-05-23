Russian athlete takes gold at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku

By Trend

The first place at the World Aerobic Gymnastics Age Group Competitions in Baku in the individual program for women (age category 15-17) with a score of 20.250 was taken by the representative of Russia Varvara Zybina, Trend reports.

In second place is Ilona Gorgenyi, representing Hungary (20.100 points), in third - Borislav Ivanov from Bulgaria (20.100 points).

On Sunday, May 23, the final day of the World Age Group Competition in Aerobic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

On the final day, gymnasts in the age categories 12-14 and 15-17 will perform in the finals of the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups and aerodance.

For the first time, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is holding the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition among age groups. The ninth competition will be held on May 21-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 202 athletes from 18 countries participate in them.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.