Moldovan gymnast hails atmosphere in National Gymnastics Arena in Baku

By Trend

A very pleasant and friendly atmosphere reigns in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, participant of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, athlete from Moldova Gleb Maksimchuk told Trend.

"Here you can concentrate on the program, absolutely nothing distracts. If we talk about my performance today, then not everything worked out, in the first element I lost my balance a little".

Gleb Maksimchuk noted that he arrived in Baku with the team two days before the start of the competition.

"We had enough time to prepare. All necessary conditions have been created for athletes at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. At this tournament, in addition to a good performance, one of the tasks for me is to gain competitive experience, test my strength at such an important and large sports event".

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.