Azerbaijani wrestler crowned European champion

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Jabrayil Hajiyev has crowned European champion in North Macedonia.

Jabrayil Hajiyev, who competed in the weight category of 70 kg, won gold medal at European wrestling championship among athletes below 23 years of age.

Hajiyev made his way to the competition final by upsetting opponents from Georgia, Switzerland, Russia. In his last bout, he beat Moldova's Gramez and won European U-23 championship gold for the first time in this sporting career.

The national team also grabbed one silver and two bronze medals.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table followed by Turkey.

The national team also won five medals at Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

National wrestlers Shamil Zubairov (97 kg) left no chances to all his rivals, Islam Bazarganov (57 kg) and Davud Ibrahimov (65 kg) won silver medals. Gitinomahammad Hajiyev (74 kg) and Osman Nurmahammadov (86 kg) finished third in the Grand Prix. Thus, the national team won one gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the tournament.

Moreover, Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) held a webinar for international and national judges.

The virtual meeting covered decisions to be made in freestyle wrestling, attack and counter-attack in Greco-Roman wrestling and other disciplines.

The judges also discussed some wrestling techniques and tricks used at last tournaments.

