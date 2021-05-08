Kazakh gymnast shares impressions of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup taking place in Baku

By Trend





Alina Adilkhanova, an athlete from Kazakhstan, a participant of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, has shared her impressions of competitions, Trend reports.

“At the previous competitions in Bulgaria and Tashkent, I saw performances of Azerbaijani gymnasts, they are very strong,” Adilkhanova said.

“In almost all competitions I have one task - to do everything right, exactly as they worked out in training, and not let the anxiety take over. During the first day of the competition, something did not work out just because of the intense anxiety. I worked out during training, at the competition I made only fifty percent. On May 8, I presented the program better than yesterday (May 7). Each competition is a new experience because important starts are ahead of us. The coach's support and guidance help to cope with the anxiety," she said.

Adilkhanova stressed that the strongest composition of athletes is participating in the World Cup in Baku.

"All the rivals are very worthy, and there is a struggle for every hundredth point. In general, I consider every gymnast a competitor, but first of all, I try to do everything that depends on me," she said.

The Kazakh athlete added that every time she comes to Baku with great joy since all the necessary conditions have been created here for full-fledged training and successful performances.

"The National Gymnastics Arena has a gorgeous gym, amazing conditions, so we always come here with pleasure. As for the fact that the competitions are held without spectators, it's a little sad. The support of the public really encourages me during my performance. I am glad that the competition is taking place despite the pandemic situation, and there was an opportunity to partake at them," the gymnast added.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. In group exercises for the country, the team will consist of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Daria Sorokina.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will be awarded the AGFTrophy Cup. The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without the participation of spectators.