National gymnast wins gold at European Championships

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin has won the gold medal in acrobatic exercises at the European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline in Sochi, Russia.

The gymnast performed in the acrobatic exercises among adults, scoing 75.300 points. As a result, Malkin ranked third on the final day of the European Championships.

Recall that national gymnasts Huseyn Abbasov and Magsud Magsudov won a silver medal in the synchronized trampoline jumping program among juniors.

The Azerbaijani junior team won the bronze medal in acrobatic exercises at the European Championships in Sochi on May 1.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline brought together 213 senior and 258 junior gymnasts from 23 countries.

Azerbaijan was represented at the championship by Nijat Mirzoyev, Huseyn Abbasov, Magsud Magsudov, Seljan Magsudova, Huseyn Asadullayev, Bilal Gurbanov, Adil Hajizade, Tofig Aliyev, Mikhail Malkin.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

In 2020, AGF managed to host 3 competitions at the beginning of the year.

First, the trampoline gymnasts visited Baku to participate in the World Cup qualifiers for the Olympic Games. Afterwards, the young men's gymnasts competed for the AGF Junior Trophy.

Moreover, Azerbaijani gymnasts managed to win 2 silver and 1 bronze medal during the competition.

Another licensed competition for the Olympics - the World Cup in gymnastics was also organized in the country.

The most successful event for the national gymnasts in 2020 was the participation in the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Ukraine.

The gymnastic team consisting of Zeynab Hummatova, Darya Sorokina, Maryam Safarova, Laman Alimuradova and Elizabeth Luzan, won a silver medal all-around. This medal is the first medal in the history of Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics won by the national team in a group all-around competition.

The national team also won bronze medals in the competition with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs.

The next medal was won by the team as well. Narmin Bayramova, Alina Gozalova, Ilona Zeynalova, Leyli Agazade grabbed bronze according to the total number of the joint points.

In addition, a joint virtual competition in rhythmic gymnastics was also organized for gymnasts from Azerbaijan and Israel.

The competition, called "Battle", was attended by teams from both countries licensed for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Azerbaijani gymnasts have taken part in the 1st Trampoline Hopes Cup 2021.

National team was represented at the virtual tournament by Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11–12 years age group), Magsud Makhsudov and Huseyn Abbasov (13–14 years age group), as well as Seljan Makhsudova (adult age group).

Moreover, Azerbaijani gymnasts won a full set of awards at the 1st Trampoline Hopes Cup 2021 earlier in April, 2021.

Ammar Bakhshaliyev took first place among athletes aged 11-12, and Magsud Makhsudov and Huseyn Abbasov took first and second places, respectively, in the age category of 13-14 years.Seljan Makhsudova took third among adult gymnasts.

National gymnasts also took part in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Uzbekistan.

National team included Arzu Jalilova and Narmina Samedova. According to the results of the all-around, Narmina Samedova took 33rd place, while Arzu Jalilova ranked 37th.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani gymnasts won a silver medal at Egyptian Pharaohs Cup International Aerobic Gymnastics Tournament 2021.

National aerobic gymnastics team Vladimir Dolmatov and Madina Mustafayeva ranked second in the mixed pairs competition.