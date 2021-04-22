AFFA to expand international ties

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is focusing of football development within the framework of the memorandum signed between the football associations of the Turkic-speaking states.

The memorandum is aimed at strengthening cooperation between football associations. It provides an opportunity to exchange views in the process of implementing comprehensive measures for football development.

The document was signed by the heads of the football associations of the Turkic-speaking states, including the President of the Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA) Rovnag Abdullayev.

Formed in 1992, AFFA is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the amateur and professional game in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) was founded in 1904 to oversee international competition among the national associations of Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. Headquartered in Zurich, its membership now comprises 211 national associations.

Today, FIFA outlines a number of objectives in the organizational Statutes, including growing football internationally, providing efforts to ensure football is accessible to everyone, and advocating for integrity and fair play.

FIFA is responsible for the organization and promotion of football's major international tournaments.

Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA) has recendly expanded its ties with International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

The sides exchanged views on the continuation of football competitions during the pandemic. They broadly discussed the impact of the current situation on holding various sporting events and the measures taken in this direction in Azerbaijan.



