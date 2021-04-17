National taekwondo fighter wins European bronze

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani female taekwondo fighter Minaya Akbarova has claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the women`s 46kg weight class.

Although Akbarova could not reach the final, she finished the competition with a bronze medal.

Three other national taekwondo fighters, who joined the fight today, won no medals.

The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its founding in 1992. Many of those athletes now enjoy international recognition.

The Federation’s training facility houses new, state-of-the-art training equipment and has a proud history of bringing up more than 500 black belt recipients and athletes.