FIA updates schedule of Formula 1 weekends

08 March 2021

By Trend

Formula 1's 2021 season will consist of 23 stages, Trend reports referring to the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

According to the FIA, the championship will start on March 28 in Bahrain and end on December 12 in Abu Dhabi.

"The duration of Friday practices has been reduced from 90 minutes to one hour, and the start of the race has been shifted to the beginning of the hour," the federation said.

Besides, the FIA ??has approved the date for the Portuguese Grand Prix and updated the previously published schedule of races, adding the race in Portimao city. The schedule showed the time in GMT +03:00.

Grand Prix

Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race

Bahrain

14:30-15:30

18:00-19:00

15:00-16-00

18:00-19:00

18:00

Italy (Imola)

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Portugal

13:30-14:30

17:00-18:00

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

17:00

Spain

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Monaco

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Azerbaijan

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

15:00

Canada

18:30-19:30

22:00-23:00

18:00-19:00

21:00-22:00

21:00

France

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Austria

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

UK

13:30-14:30

17:00-18:00

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

17:00

Hungary

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Belgium

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Netherlands

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Italy (Monza)

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Russia

11:30-12:30

15:00-16:00

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:00

Singapore

12:00-13:00

15:30-16:30

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

15:00

Japan

05:30-06:30

09:00-10:00

06:00-07:00

09:00-10:00

08:00

US

19:30-20:30

23:00-00:00

21:00-22:00

00:00-01:00

22:00

Mexico

19:30-20:30

23:00-00:00

19:00-20:00

22:00-23:00

22:00

Brazil

17:30-18:30

21:00-22:00

18:00-19:00

21:00-22:00

20:00

Australia

04:30-05:30

08:00-09:00

06:00-07:00

09:00-10:00

09:00

Saudi Arabia

15:30-16:30

19:00-20:00

16:00-17:00

19:00-20:00

19:00

Abu Dhabi

12:30-13:30

16:00-17:00

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:00

Unlike other Continental European Grand Prixes, all sessions of the third stage of the season will be held one hour late, and in Monaco the first and second free practices will take place on Thursday.

