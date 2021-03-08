FIA updates schedule of Formula 1 weekends

|
By Trend
Formula 1's 2021 season will consist of 23 stages, Trend reports referring to the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
According to the FIA, the championship will start on March 28 in Bahrain and end on December 12 in Abu Dhabi.
"The duration of Friday practices has been reduced from 90 minutes to one hour, and the start of the race has been shifted to the beginning of the hour," the federation said.
Besides, the FIA ??has approved the date for the Portuguese Grand Prix and updated the previously published schedule of races, adding the race in Portimao city. The schedule showed the time in GMT +03:00.
Grand Prix
Practice 1
Practice 2
Practice 3
Qualifying
Race
Bahrain
14:30-15:30
18:00-19:00
15:00-16-00
18:00-19:00
18:00
Italy (Imola)
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Portugal
13:30-14:30
17:00-18:00
14:00-15:00
17:00-18:00
17:00
Spain
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Monaco
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Azerbaijan
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
15:00
Canada
18:30-19:30
22:00-23:00
18:00-19:00
21:00-22:00
21:00
France
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Austria
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
UK
13:30-14:30
17:00-18:00
14:00-15:00
17:00-18:00
17:00
Hungary
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Belgium
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Netherlands
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Italy (Monza)
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Russia
11:30-12:30
15:00-16:00
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:00
Singapore
12:00-13:00
15:30-16:30
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
15:00
Japan
05:30-06:30
09:00-10:00
06:00-07:00
09:00-10:00
08:00
US
19:30-20:30
23:00-00:00
21:00-22:00
00:00-01:00
22:00
Mexico
19:30-20:30
23:00-00:00
19:00-20:00
22:00-23:00
22:00
Brazil
17:30-18:30
21:00-22:00
18:00-19:00
21:00-22:00
20:00
Australia
04:30-05:30
08:00-09:00
06:00-07:00
09:00-10:00
09:00
Saudi Arabia
15:30-16:30
19:00-20:00
16:00-17:00
19:00-20:00
19:00
Abu Dhabi
12:30-13:30
16:00-17:00
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
16:00
Unlike other Continental European Grand Prixes, all sessions of the third stage of the season will be held one hour late, and in Monaco the first and second free practices will take place on Thursday.