National futsal team gains another victory

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani national futsal team has won another victory in UEFA European Futsal Championship qualifying round. The team defeated Moldova 5: 1 at Baku Sports Palace.

The UEFA European Futsal Championship is the main futsal competition of the men's national futsal teams governed by UEFA.

The first tournament was held in Spain in 1996 with only six teams. The tournament was expanded to eight teams in 1999 and held every two years, and further to 12 teams in 2010.

The 2022 UEFA Futsal Championship, commonly referred to as UEFA Futsal Euro 2022, will be the 12th edition of the UEFA Futsal Championship, the international futsal championship organised by UEFA for the men's national teams of Europe. It will be hosted for the first time in the Netherlands.

UEFA Futsal Euro 2022 will take place between 19 January and 6 February, 2022.

This will be the first tournament to be held on a four-year basis and featuring 16 teams, as the competition was previously played every two years and included 12 teams since 2010.

Notably, futsal is a ball sport played on a hard court, smaller than a football pitch, and mainly indoors. It has similarities to five-a-side football.

The game is played between two teams of five players each, one of whom is the goalkeeper. Unlike some other forms of indoor football, the game is played on a hard court surface delimited by lines; walls or boards are not used.

Azerbaijan had never qualified for the FIFA Futsal World Cup until 2016. However, national futsal players participated in the last five editions of the European Championship.

Now futsal team successfully represents Azerbaijan at multiple international futsal competitions such as the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the European Championships.

The team is ranked 14th in the world, the highest-ranking team from Caucasus in the World Rankings.