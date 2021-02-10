National Paralympic Committee marks its 25th anniversary

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's National Paralympic team has made great achievements over the past few years.

The country made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and power lifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and six Paralympic Games. They enriched the country`s medal haul with multiple awards. Among them are seven Paralympic winners, including two Paralympic champions.

The year 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the National Paralympic Committee.

The novel "Yenilm?z" (Invincible) and the video of the same name were preseted as part of the celebration, Trend Life reported.

The event was attended by President of the National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov, Secretary General Kamal Mammadov, writer and screenwriter Ilgar Fakhmi, Honored Artist Ilgar Kazimov, composer Rukhin Mammadov, founder of the "Motivator Azerbaijan" project Rufat Hasanov.

In his speech, Ilgar Rahimov stressed that the 30th anniversary of the International Paralympic Committee was marked with performance called "Invincible" at the Theater for Young Spectators. The performance aroused great public interest.

The project, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the National Paralympic Committee featured the stories of people with physical disabilities, demonstrated through shadow theater, ultraviolet shows and pantomime.

The logo "Yenilm?z" (Invincible) was also presented as part of the event. The torch in the center of the logo represents ability and winning spirit. The flames are painted in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.

There is also a symbol of the International Paralympic Committee "Spirit in motion". The heart-shaped logo also represents a lifestyle that reflects a successful and dynamic life.

"This significant event led to the creation of the composition and the novel, and will also serve to further develop the Paralympic movement, which was joined by the veterans of the Karabakh war. The novel tells about the life of a person who is in a wheelchair as a result of an accident and faces great difficulties. but joining the Paralympic movement brings him back to life, he finds a new way for himself to move forward, "said Ilgar Rahimov.

The author of the novel "Yenilm?z" Ilgar Fahmi noted that the driving force behind the work is an unbroken spirit and a desire to achieve success, despite all the hardships of life, to find one's place in life and become an example for others, to be real heroes.

The event was followed by a video presentation "Yenilm?z" to the words of Nijat Kazimov and the music of Rukhin Mammadov. An audio version of the novel is presented for the visually impaired.



