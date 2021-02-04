National futsal team beats Greece

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan have defeated Greece 3-0 in their second game of UEFA Futsal EURO qualifying group stage.

The goals came from Vassoura, Eduardo Borges and Ramiz Chovdarov.

The national team beat Slovakia 4-1 in their opening game of the group stage.

After the second round, Azerbaijan tops the Group 3 with 6 points.

Notably, futsal is a ball sport played on a hard court, smaller than a football pitch, and mainly indoors. It has similarities to five-a-side football.

The game is played between two teams of five players each, one of whom is the goalkeeper. Unlike some other forms of indoor football, the game is played on a hard court surface delimited by lines; walls or boards are not used.

Azerbaijan had never qualified for the FIFA Futsal World Cup until 2016. However, national futsal players participated in the last five editions of the European Championship.

Now futsal team successfully represents Azerbaijan at multiple international futsal competitions such as the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the European Championships.

The team is ranked 14th in the world, the highest-ranking team from Caucasus in the World Rankings.