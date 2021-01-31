TODAY.AZ / Sports

Formula 1 announces kick-off date for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

30 January 2021 [10:36] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The leadership of Formula 1 has published the schedule on the start of races in the season - 2021, which starts on March 28 in Bahrain, Trend reports citing a message of Formula 1.

Accordingly, the schedule of the upcoming races is presented as follows:

Most of the Grand Prix races, as in previous years, will start at 16:00 local time. The Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will kick off at 17:00. The away stages will generally start at 15:00, as in Japan, Canada, the US, and Brazil. The race in Australia will traditionally begin in the late afternoon at 18:00 local time. Later, at 20:00, only a new night race will begin, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on December 5th.

The Grand Prix

Date

Local time

Baku (GMT+4)

Bahrain

March 28

19:00

19:00

Imola, Italy

April 18

16:00

17:00

Not announced (N / A)

May 2

?/?

?/?

Spain

May 9

16:00

17:00

Monaco

May 23

16:00

17:00

Azerbaijan

June 6

17:00

16:00

Canada

June 13

15:00

22:00

France

June 27

16:00

17:00

Austria

July 4

16:00

17:00

The UK

July 18

16:00

18:00

Hungary

August 1

16:00

17:00

Belgium

August 29

16:00

17:00

The Netherlands

September 5

16:00

17:00

Monza, Italy

September 12

16:00

17:00

Russia

September 26

16:00

16:00

Singapore

October 3

21:00

16:00

Japan

October 10

15:00

09:00

The US

October 24

15:00

23:00

Mexico

October 31

14:00

23:00

Brazil

November 6

15:00

21:00

Australia

November 21

18:00

10:00

Saudi Arabia

December 5

20:00

20:00

Abu Dhabi

December 12

18:00

17:00

