Formula 1 announces kick-off date for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The leadership of Formula 1 has published the schedule on the start of races in the season - 2021, which starts on March 28 in Bahrain, Trend reports citing a message of Formula 1.
Accordingly, the schedule of the upcoming races is presented as follows:
Most of the Grand Prix races, as in previous years, will start at 16:00 local time. The Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will kick off at 17:00. The away stages will generally start at 15:00, as in Japan, Canada, the US, and Brazil. The race in Australia will traditionally begin in the late afternoon at 18:00 local time. Later, at 20:00, only a new night race will begin, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on December 5th.
The Grand Prix
Date
Local time
Baku (GMT+4)
Bahrain
March 28
19:00
19:00
Imola, Italy
April 18
16:00
17:00
Not announced (N / A)
May 2
?/?
?/?
Spain
May 9
16:00
17:00
Monaco
May 23
16:00
17:00
Azerbaijan
June 6
17:00
16:00
Canada
June 13
15:00
22:00
France
June 27
16:00
17:00
Austria
July 4
16:00
17:00
The UK
July 18
16:00
18:00
Hungary
August 1
16:00
17:00
Belgium
August 29
16:00
17:00
The Netherlands
September 5
16:00
17:00
Monza, Italy
September 12
16:00
17:00
Russia
September 26
16:00
16:00
Singapore
October 3
21:00
16:00
Japan
October 10
15:00
09:00
The US
October 24
15:00
23:00
Mexico
October 31
14:00
23:00
Brazil
November 6
15:00
21:00
Australia
November 21
18:00
10:00
Saudi Arabia
December 5
20:00
20:00
Abu Dhabi
December 12
18:00
17:00