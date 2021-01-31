Formula 1 announces kick-off date for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Trend





The leadership of Formula 1 has published the schedule on the start of races in the season - 2021, which starts on March 28 in Bahrain, Trend reports citing a message of Formula 1.

Accordingly, the schedule of the upcoming races is presented as follows:

Most of the Grand Prix races, as in previous years, will start at 16:00 local time. The Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will kick off at 17:00. The away stages will generally start at 15:00, as in Japan, Canada, the US, and Brazil. The race in Australia will traditionally begin in the late afternoon at 18:00 local time. Later, at 20:00, only a new night race will begin, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on December 5th.