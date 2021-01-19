European Gymnastics shares highlights of last year

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

European Gymnastics has shared some highlights from last year events.

The last month of 2020 was remembered with two European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics held in Mersin, Turkey. (TUR).

"Everybody remembers the story of these Championships. Originally planned to be held in Paris and Baku in spring, but due to difficulties caused by the global pandemic, these events found a new host and were consequently held in Mersin in winter. We started with the Men's Artistic Gymnastics competitions on December 9-13, followed by the Women's events on December 17-20," said EG President Farid Gayibov.

"At both Championships, we witnessed a reduced number of Federations taking part in comparison with previous years. Considering that not all teams managed to compete, we still enjoyed magnificent performances from medallists of the Olympic Games, World and European Championships," he added.

Moreover, the Championships gave an opportunity to rising stars to earn medals in which they succeeded.

The representatives of the Ministries of Sports and other state bodies warmly welcomed these gymnasts, which was well captured and broadcasted by social media.

European Gymnastics President Farid Gayibov expressed his confidence that these achievements will provide stimulus for further development and progress of gymnastics in these countries.

"We, together, succeeded to hold these competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic despite of the difficulties it brought us. We managed to show that life does go on! I would like to express my gratitude to the Executive Committee of European Gymnastics, its Men’s & Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committees, its office staff, the participating Federations and all the people involved in our events. The endeavours of the Turkish Gymnastics Federation, the Local Organising Committee and Mersin City Administration strongly supported by the Government deserve sincere appreciation," said Gayibov.

"Within a very short period, the organizers tackled all the administrative issues and followed a strict protocol regarding the events held during the pandemic.

We were honored by the presence of President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) - Mr. Morinari Watanabe, and FIG Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee President - Mr. Arturs Mickevics who attended our events and showed their great support," he added.

EG President believes that all these competitions will serve as a good model for future events organized in challenging conditions.

"The more competitions we hold now, the more hands-on experience we will have by the time of the Tokyo Olympic Games. As we know, the world is doing its best to produce a vaccine that will guarantee a long-term adaptive immune response against Covid-19. In great relief, many countries have already implemented its vaccination procedures. This is definitely what we have all wished for the New Year," he said.

"2020 is now history, and we should be optimistic and concentrate on competitions originally planned for 2021 and those postponed from last year. We need to think how to optimize the organization of these events and continue the policy of European Gymnastics directed to the development and progress of gymnastics disciplines.

I wish to everyone what our strong athletes have: strength, patience, inspiration, determination and of course good health! With support from one another, we shall achieve these characteristics and maintain the level of our sport, and will do so as one! See you at future competitions and may 2021 bring us some joy," he concluded.

European Gymnastics is one of five continental unions that represents the interests of Europe in the International Gymnastics Federation.

It was formed on 27 March 1982 as the European Union of Gymnastics and adopted its current name on April 1, 2020.

European Gymnastics holds European Gymnastics Championships for each of the gymnastic disciplines.