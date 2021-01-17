Azerbaijani gymnasts awarded the title of "Honorary Master of Sports"

By Trend





Four representatives of rhythmic gymnastics from Azerbaijan - Siyana Vasileva, Aliya Pashayeva, Anastasia Prasolova, Sabina Abbasova (Hajiyeva) - were awarded the title of "Honorary Master of Sports" for their achievements during their sports career, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Siyana Vasileva and Aliya Pashayeva as part of the team in group exercises at the European Championships (Baku / Azerbaijan / 2014 and Guadalajara / Spain / 2018) became silver and bronze medalists respectively.

Aliya Pashayeva was also part of the team that won a license for the Olympic Games in Tokyo based on the results of the all-around program at the World Championships in Baku in 2019.

Silver medalist of the European Youth Championship Sabina Abbasova (Hajiyeva) confirmed her silver medal in the adult age program (three balls and two ribbons) at the European Championship in Baku in 2014.

Anastasia Prasolova was a member of the group exercise team, which for the first time in the history of rhythmic gymnastics in Azerbaijan represented our country at the Olympic Games (Beijing 2008). The team took 7th place in the all-around final.

Representatives of rhythmic gymnastics, awarded the title of "Honorary Master of Sports" for achievements in sports, are now engaged in coaching activities and reap the fruits of their hard work in the successes of their pupils.

Thus, the pupils of Anastasia Prasolova won silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the European Games and the European Championship held in Baku in 2015.

One of the coaches of the team in group exercises, which won silver and bronze at the European Championships in Kiev (Ukraine) in 2020, was Siyana Vasileva

Aliya Pashayeva and Sabina Abbasova (Hajiyeva) train young gymnasts for the national team. Aliya Pashayeva works at the Baku School of Gymnastics, and Sabina Abbasova (Hajiyeva) works at the National Gymnastics Arena.