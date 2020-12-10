First webinar on 'Gymnastics for All' discipline kicks off in Azerbaijan

By Trend

An informational webinar on the gymnastic discipline ‘Gymnastics for All’ organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), kicked off on December 9, Trend reports with reference to the AGF website.

Among the participants of the webinar are representatives of almost all cities and districts of Azerbaijan - these are Gakh, Zagatala, Balakan, Gusar, Shirvan, Ganja, Lankaran, Mingachevir, Nakhchivan and others.

The webinar is conducted by Head Coach of the ‘Gymnastics for All’ national team Mariana Vasileva and Coach Ruslan Eyvazov.

The purpose of the webinar is to provide participants with general information about the ‘Gymnastics for All’ discipline, the main competitions and events held in this area (World Gymnastrade, ‘WorldGymforLifeChallenge’, ‘EUROGYM’, ‘EuropeanGymforLifeChallenge’, ‘Goldenage’ festivals), inform about age groups discipline, as well as discuss the possibilities of developing this species in the country.

“From the first day of the webinar, its participants showed great interest in this topic. Everyone took an active part in the webinar. Almost all registered participants attended the webinar. We hope very much for the development of the ‘Gymnastics for All’ discipline in our country,” Vasileva said.