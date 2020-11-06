Virtual Extraordinary General Assembly to be held in November

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Virtual Extraordinary General Assembly will be held for the first time on November 18.

Speaking about the event, European Gymnastics President, Farid Gayibov stressed that the main topic will be the postponement of the 29th Congress of European Gymnastics, the European Gymnastics reported.

"On November 18, we will have the Virtual Extraordinary General Assembly which will be experienced for the first time. The main topic will be the postponement of the 29th Congress of European Gymnastics. The postponement will give the opportunity to the European Federations for the systematic choice of their candidates following the FIG Congress to be held in Antalya (TUR / October 2021) within the time frames for nomination in accordance with our Statutes," he said.

In October, final preparations for this year’s European events were underway. The work plan and guidelines for the return to competitions with the COVID-19 pandemic for the Rhythmic and Artistic Gymnastics European Championships to be held in Kyiv (UKR) and Mersin (TUR) has been already prepared.

"It is a joy to see gymnastics and other major sports come back to life, finding ways of overcoming the obstacles posed by the pandemic. Sports such as football, rugby, judo and other close contact disciplines did not let their fans down last month. Implementing similar guidelines for safety and strict preventative measures pre-competition & in-competition, our success will be alike," said Gayibov.

"There are new requirements to be followed to ensure the implementation of all necessary processes for health and safety of all people involved. Our Guidelines are comprised of details on medical services, health screening, basic prevention rules and individual responsibility, recommendations to the Organisers and participants," he added.