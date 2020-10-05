AGF releases patriotic video

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has prepared a patriotic video. The project brought together national gymnasts who expressed their support to Azerbaijani Army. The video features Tofig Bayram's poem dedicated to Azerbaijan.

On September 27, Armenian Armed Forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons.

Armenia's aggression has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Azerbaijani Army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Azerbaijan liberated from occupation Jabrayil city and several villages of the region on October 4.

Earlier, Azerbaijani soldiers liberated Madagiz (Sugovushan) village between Tartar and Aghdara regions as well as seven villages in Tartar, Jabrayil and Fuzulu regions.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The Federation has experienced revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.



