Starting order for 2020 Rhythmic Europeans disclosed

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts' performance number at European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics 2020 has been disclosed.

The draw of the starting order took place in the Palace of Sports in Kyiv, Ukraine on the occasion of the Deriugina Cup.

European Gymnastics President, Farid Gayibov, and General Director, Lisa Worthmann as well as Olympics Champion (1988) Marina Lobatch, Olympic bronze medallist (2016) Ganna Rizatdinova, Ukrainian head coach Irina Deriugina and Ukraine’s Ukrainian Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit attended the event.

Following the results of the draw in the individual program among seniors, national gymnasts will compete under the numbers 5 (B group) and 10 (A group). The team in group exercises among seniors will perform under the number 17.

National gymnasts will show their best under the number 7 (B group) in the individual program among juniors.

The European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Kyiv is scheduled for November 26-29, 2020.

The final decision on the holding of the competition will be announced on September 28. The representatives of 39 countries applied for participation. Azerbaijan will be represented by 13 athletes upon the preliminary application.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The Federation has experienced revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.